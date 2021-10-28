Kim is NAPCA’s new president, CEO

The National Asian Pacific Center on Aging (NAPCA) announced on Oct. 22 the appointment of David L. Kim as its new president and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are excited to welcome David to NAPCA,” said Gie Kim, NAPCA’s Board chair. “We are confident that he will…lead us into the next phase of NAPCA’s contribution to preserving and promoting the dignity, well-being, and quality of life of the AANHPI population as they age.”

In a news release, Kim said, “Serving our seniors and their families and caregivers has become even more critical in light of the ongoing pandemic and the pernicious rise of anti-Asian hate and violence, especially against Asian seniors. It is with this mind that I will be focused on bringing together all of NAPCA’s stakeholders to improve the lives and well-being of all Americans of Asian descent.”