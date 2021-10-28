Dining out? Be vaccinated or show a negative COVID test in King County

King County’s vaccine verification policy went into effect on Oct. 25 for many indoor and outdoor venues.

Customers are now required to verify full vaccination status or a negative test to participate in outdoor public events of 500 or more people, and indoor entertainment and recreational establishments and events, such as live music, performing arts, gyms, restaurants, and bars.

This does not apply to outdoor dining, take-out customers, and places that aren’t primarily used as a restaurant, such as grocery stores.

“Vaccination is by far our best defense against COVID-19, and with over 87% of King County residents having received at least their first vaccine dose, this vaccine verification policy ensures we can protect our community’s health and economy,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.

An analysis by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation conducted for King County found that the vaccine verification policy at restaurants, bars, and gyms/fitness centers alone could have a significant positive impact in reducing infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“King County businesses have been hard at work getting ready to implement the new vaccine verification requirements to ensure that there are no surprises for staff or customers,” said Rachel Smith, president and CEO of the Seattle Metro Chamber. “Throughout the pandemic, businesses have continued to be innovative and resilient as they navigate ways to keep our community safe. As customers, please continue to support your local businesses and have patience and grace as businesses adjust to the health order.”

Public Health – Seattle & King County has created video resources, including an overview of what to expect and tips on how to save a vaccine card image for easy smartphone access. More resources are available at kingcounty.gov/verify, including translated materials in up to 17 languages.

Several forms of vaccination proof will be permitted under the Health Order, including:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 vaccination record card, or photo or photocopy of card.

Other official immunization records from within or outside the United States, including from your health care or vaccine provider. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable.

Digital record or printed certificate from MyIRMobile.com or other apps. (MyIR Mobile is currently limited to English language only. Please note that the MyIR QR code is not currently operational.)

King County joins several jurisdictions that have already adopted some form of vaccine verification policy, including New York City, San Francisco, New Orleans, Honolulu, Los Angeles County, the State of California, British Columbia in Canada, and Clallam and Jefferson counties in Washington state.

This health series is made possible by funding from the Washington State Department of Health, which has no editorial input or oversight of this content.