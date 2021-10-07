Chef Nakajima launches teriyaki sauce line

Three-time James Beard Award semi-finalist and ‘Top Chef’ Season 18 finalist, Chef Shota Nakajima is launching a premium teriyaki sauce under the name Make Umami.

Born in Seattle, Nakajima started cooking at the age of 16. He opened the highly acclaimed Adana (originally Naka), which was the recipient of ‘Best New Restaurant’ in The Seattle Times. Nakajima was also awarded Star Chefs ‘2020 Seattle Rising Star Chef,’ among other accolades.

The sauce is now available for purchase at Uwajimaya grocery stores in Seattle, Renton, and Bellevue, as well as Beaverton, Oregon and at Shota’s Taku on Capitol Hill for $8.99 per 12-ounce bottle.

A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen.