Three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski was inducted into the Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame on Sept. 16.

In addition to the Olympic medals, the Federal Way native has won 11 World Championship medals, 26 World Cup medals, and set two world records including the 500 meters, in which he was the first person to break the 40-second barrier.

His father, Robert Celski, said that J.R. “is now a member of both the Polish and Asian Halls of Fame. We’re proud of him!”