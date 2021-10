Northwest Nikkei Museum at Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington (JCCCW) will host the 8th Speaker Series, “Celebrate Seattle JACL 100th Anniversary,” on Oct. 15 with current Seattle JACL President Stan Shikuma, historian Bill Tashima, and resident expert on redress, Kyle Kinoshita.

Attendees will go through the history of Seattle JACL and how the process of redress for Japanese Americans began.

To register, go to jcccw.org/speaker-series.