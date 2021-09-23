Stop AAPI hate leaders named to TIME’s annual list

TIME has named Stop AAPI Hate co-founders, Cynthia Choi, Manjusha Kulkarni, and Russell Jeung to the 2021 TIME 100 annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

“It is a great honor to be recognized for this award among this list of influential leaders,“ said Kulkarni, who is also the executive director of Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council.

“This work would not be possible without the bravery and strength of our respondents and the AAPI community at large, and we want to thank them for their willingness to speak out against injustice. This award is a testament to the fact that our advocacy work is being valued, and it validates our fight against Anti-Asian hate.”

The list, now in its eighteenth year, recognizes the impact, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.