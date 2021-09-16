PICTORIAL: Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is this weekend.

Observed in many Asian cultures, the lunar holiday is observed on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, Sept. 21 this year, when the moon is believed to be at its fullest and brightest of the year.

The holiday celebrates the circles and ties of kinship or friendship with an emphasis on giving thanks, wholeness, fullness, unity—through cakes—full and usually round like the moon.

The baked treats—most commonly found with egg-washed surfaces and elaborate designs —are available to purchase at most Asian grocery stores.