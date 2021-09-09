Korean garden groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Aug. 28 for the first traditional Korean garden in Washington state.

Hanwoori Korean Garden at 550 Southwest Campus Drive in Federal Way will be a symbol of unity between Federal Way and the city’s sister city of Donghae in South Korea.

Site plans include a pagoda, an open courtyard, a traditional Korean pavilion, and flower beds. There will also be seasonal gardens, a stone waterbed, a Jangdokdae, and serenity stones.

The 13,000-square-foot garden sits between the Panther Lake Trail and the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center and is funded in part by matching grants from the Port of Seattle.

Completion is expected in 2023 or 2024.