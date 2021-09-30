Karen Tei Yamashita to receive honorary National Book Award

The National Book Foundation announced on Sept. 10 that Karen Tei Yamashita has been awarded its medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters (DCAL), a prize with a $10,000 cash award.

The 70-year-old Yamashita is an author and playwright who in such fiction (and meta-fiction) as “I Hotel” and “Tropic of Orange’” employs multiple perspectives and narrative styles. The foundation praised her work as “expansive and innovative” and “genre-defying.”

Yamashita and Maxine Hong Kingston are the only Asian Americans to receive the award in its 34-year history. Rare among DCAL winners, Yamashita does not publish through one of the New York houses, but with the Minneapolis-based nonprofit Coffee House Press.