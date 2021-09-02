Northwest Nikkei Museum at the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington will host its 7th Speaker Series on Sept. 17.

“Hidden Histories of Nikkei Sports” will highlight local Seattle sports organizations Rokka Ski Club, Tengu Club, and a special guest appearance from Kerry Yo Nakagawa, founder of the Nisei Baseball Research Project. Each club will go over their history and come together to discuss the importance of community involvement through sports. Each sport has a rich history within the Japanese American community, starting before the incarceration and coming back together after the war.

To register, go to jcccw.org/speaker-series.