APCC to host Chuseok festivals

Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) is doubling up the celebration of Chuseok, the Korean Harvest Moon Festival—with two festivals on consecutive weekends: Sept. 18 in Gig Harbor and Sept. 25 in Tacoma.

The celebrations will feature various Korean dance teams and Korean music and food, plus special presentations revolving around Korean culture.

The inaugural Chuseok Festival in Gig Harbor will host Reps. Marilyn Strickland and Derek Kilmer, Korea Vice Consul, and Gig Harbor Mayor Kit Kuhn. Tacoma’s event will include Mayor Victoria Woodard, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, and Cultural Consul from the Korean Consulate, Junsik Kim.

All events can be accessed virtually at facebook.com/AsiaPacificCulturalCenter.