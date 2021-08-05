World Pizza serves the best vegetarian pizzas with the finest locally-grown ingredients, including artichokes, mushrooms, walnuts, pineapples, and herbs. The most popular item on the menu is the potato pizza. Customers also said World Pizza has the best sauces, its pizzas have a thin crust, and ingredients evenly-distributed, baked to perfection. Owners Aaron and Wren Crosleycone are happy to be surrounded by many other family businesses.

World Pizza

672 S. King St., Seattle, WA 98104

Thurs–Sat: 4–7 p.m.

206-682-4161

worldpizzaseattle.com

Open for Lunch in Sept.