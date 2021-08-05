Tsue Chong Company

The Tsue Chong Noodle Company has been making noodles under the Rose Brand for over 100 years. They now make many different kinds of products for our local restaurants and markets including fresh noodles, rice noodles, egg roll and won ton wrappers. Of all the products, the biggest hit with kids is the freshly made fortune cookies. There are even different fortune cookie flavors to try. Please come by the retail store or look for Rose Brand products in your local market.

Tsue Chong Co. Inc.

508 8th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

Mon–Fri: 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Sat 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Closed on Sunday

206-623-0801

tsuechong.com

