Tai Tung is the oldest Chinese restaurant in Seattle since “Grandpa Quan” started it in 1935. Our prices are reasonable, we have a friendly atmosphere, and the wait staff is loyal—some have worked here as long as half a century! In addition, it is a place that holds fond memories for many. Multiple generations of patrons have had their first dates at Tai Tung, Bruce Lee had a favorite table there, and owner Harry Chan is a community fixture.

Tai Tung Restaurant

655 S. King St.

Seattle, WA 98104

11 a.m.–8 p.m. Daily

206-622-7372

taitungrestaurant.com