Seattle Opera, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and Seattle Symphony announced the inaugural cohort of the Seattle Arts Fellowship, a new initiative for emerging arts leaders and administrators of color.

One of the 2021-22 fellows is Kierra Nguyen of the Seattle Opera—she is a dancer and visual artist.

“The foundational goals of this fellowship uphold my belief that art and artists must be cared for in a way that will sustain their growth for generations to come,” Nguyen said. “As a recent college graduate, I want to continue to engage in arts administrative roles that promote the arts in informed and innovative ways.”