PICTORIAL: 2020 Summer Olympics

Asian American athletes representing their countries at the Olympics in Tokyo.
Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates winning the women’s individual Foil final competition against Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after losing a point to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Yul Moldauer of the United States, performs on the floor exercise during the artistic gymnastics men’s apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Sunisa Lee of the United States, poses after winning the bronze medal on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kawika Shoji and Erik Shoji of the United States’ talk on the court during a men’s volleyball preliminary round pool B match against France, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Libero Erik Shoji, of the United States, bump passes a ball during a men’s volleyball preliminary round pool B match against Argentina, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Erica Sullivan of the United States poses with silver medal for the women’s 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Carissa Moore, from the United States, rides a wave during a training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
