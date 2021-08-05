Officer who responded to U.S. Capitol attack dies

A Washington, D.C. police officer was found dead of an apparent suicide last week in his Virginia home.

Gunther Hashida joined the D.C. police force in May 2003. He most recently had been assigned to the department’s tactical unit, called the Emergency Response Team.

Hashida had responded to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Authorities drew no connection between the riot and his death. An official familiar with the investigation said Hashida had struggles beyond Jan. 6 that could have played a role.

Three other police officers who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 also took their own lives.