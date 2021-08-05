King Donuts taking a break

King Donuts in the Rainier Valley will be closed Aug. 5–17 so the owners can take their annual family vacation.

When the business reopens on Aug. 18, it will be as a donut shop, without the teriyaki offerings or the self-service laundry.

A Facebook post stated, “We have enjoyed carrying on the spirit of King Donuts and what it means for our community by operating the laundromat and hot food side of business for as long as we could. It proved to be unsustainable. The laundromat has been closed for some time and when we reopen, we will no longer be serving hot food in the way that many of you have known and loved. Like many food service establishments, we have been trying to balance cost, availability of labor, and more. The math just didn’t work.”

Their new hours will be 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. till they are sold out on weekends.