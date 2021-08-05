Ho Ho Seafood Restaurant is one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. From takeout to delivery to dine-in, Ho Ho is your mom-and-pop restaurant with a warm setting and personal service. The menu offers over 180 items, serving Hong Kong Chinese-style. Bring your friends and family, you will be delighted with our food and service.

Ho Ho Seafood Restaurant

653 S. Weller Street, Seattle, WA 98104

Mon: 11 a.m.–1:30 a.m.

Tues: 3 p.m.–1:30 a.m.

Wed–Sun: 11 a.m.–1:30 a.m.

206-382-9671