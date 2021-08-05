Grewal joins SEC

Gurbir Grewal has left his job as New Jersey’s Attorney General to be the director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s Enforcement Division.

Grewal, 48, has served as attorney general since 2018. During his tenure, he made a name for himself by suing the Trump administration dozens of times, including frequent legal barrages against the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Grewal started his new job with the SEC on July 26.

Earlier in his career, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, and AUSA in the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.