COVID-19 impact on unvaccinated

By Ruth Bayang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

OLYMPIA – New data, released on July 28, by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reveals the devastating impact of COVID-19 on people who are unvaccinated, and underscores once again the need for people to get vaccinated now if they haven’t already.

Between February and June 2021, at least 94% of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state were not fully vaccinated. As of July 24, 61.4% of those eligible to receive vaccines have completed an approved vaccination series in our state.

“We urge those who are eligible to get vaccinated. If they still have questions, we encourage them to speak to their healthcare provider,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah. “We all have a role to protect our community, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

In a July 28 news conference, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed frustration with the 30% of Washingtonians who refused to get vaccinated.

“Even if you don’t care about your own health, how about caring for the kids who can’t get the vaccine right now because they’re not eligible,” said Inslee. “Maybe care about those kids a little bit—get the vaccine, for them.”

“Not fully vaccinated” is defined as those who have not received any dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine but are not fully protected. Full protection from vaccination occurs about two weeks after receiving the final dose of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine because it typically takes that long for the body to build a high enough level of protection to fight the disease.

On July 16, Inslee and Shah announced the Power of Providers Initiative, encouraging all health care providers to talk to their patients and clients about getting vaccinated. Inslee said there is a lot of misinformation out there—such as vaccines altering your DNA—and he hopes this initiative will help put fears to rest, as the information would be coming from doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals, not random social media posts.

If there is no progress in the coming weeks, Inslee said he would consider other measures to increase vaccination rates—such as a mandate for state employees, healthcare workers, and some non-state employees. The COVID-19 vaccine could also be added to the list of vaccinations required for students to attend school.

When asked why he doesn’t just make mask-wearing a requirement again, Inslee stated that some of the people who chose to get the shot, did so in the hopes that they would be free from wearing a mask.

“We want to honor that benefit (of not wearing masks) to encourage more people to get vaccinated,” Inslee said.

Shah stressed that it is still a requirement for the unvaccinated to wear a mask in public settings, and that some are “just not doing the right thing.”

Inslee reminded employers that under Labor & Industries rules, it is a legal requirement, enforceable by large fines if necessary, that unvaccinated employees wear masks indoors.

The DOH also announced on July 28 that universal masking is required in all Washington state K-12 schools, especially with the alarming rise of Delta variant cases, and the fact that vaccines are not available to children younger than 12.

DOH Deputy Secretary Lacy Fehrenbach said the Delta variant spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another compared to earlier strains.

“Outbreaks can and have occurred in K-12 schools. These measures limit transmission in schools, which will minimize the disruptions of quarantines and classroom or school closures caused by outbreaks. It is important we do everything we can to keep our classrooms safe, students and staff healthy, and schools open.”

Use the Vaccine Locator

(vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov) to find a COVID-19 vaccination appointment near you. If you need help, call the hotline at 1-833-VAX-HELP (833-829-4357). Language assistance is available.

The state COVID-19 Assistance Hotline is a general information line related to COVID-19. If you need information or have a general question, call 1-800-525-0127, then press # or text 211-211 for help. New hours of operation are 6 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, and 6 a.m.–6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday and observed state holidays. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.

This health series is made possible by funding from the Washington Department of Health, which has no editorial input or oversight of this content.