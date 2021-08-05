CID celebration this weekend

The Seattle Chinatown-International District (CID) has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and Asian hate and bias crimes, resulting in an economic downfall. Many restaurants and businesses were forced to temporarily, some permanently, close this past year.

As part of an effort to increase traffic and welcome back more visitors to the CID, community member Nora Chan is partnering with the City of Seattle, King County, the state of Washington, and local businesses to host a multicultural event on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Hing Hay Park, from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. The event will include lion and dragon dances, and Korean, Vietnamese, and Japanese dance performances, and restaurant promotions including $10-$50 coupons.