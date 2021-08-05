Aug. 3 primary election results

Early results are in for the primary election and Washington state voters have narrowed down the top two candidates in each race who will move on to the November general election.

Here the AAPI candidates who survived this round:

COUNTY

King County, Executive

Joe Nguyen 30%

Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 9

Kim-Khanh Van 21%

CITY

City of Bellevue, Council Position No. 2

Conrad Lee 57%

Dexter Borbe 26%

City of Edmonds, Council Position No. 2

Will Chen 29%

City of Federal Way, Council Position No. 4

Hoang Tran 36%

City of Federal Way, Council Position No. 6

Renae Seam 30%

City of Issaquah, Council Position No. 5

Russell Joe 58%

City of Newcastle, Council Position No. 7

Jesse Tam 33%

City of Sammamish, Council Position No. 1

Amy Lam 35%

City of Seattle, Mayor

Bruce Harrell 38%

SCHOOL

Bellevue School District No. 405, Director District No. 3

Joyce Shui 50%

Faye Yang 28%

Bellevue School District No. 405, Director District No. 5

Jane Aras 48%

Lake Stevens School District No. 4, Director District No. 5

Nina Kim Hanson 40%

Seattle School District No. 4, Director District No. 4

Vivian Song Maritz 56%

On Aug. 3, King County Elections tallied about 242,000 votes out of 1.4 million registered voters. Officials have predicted turnout of about 40% or just below that, meaning perhaps 300,000 votes have yet to be counted.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify primary election results on Aug. 17, and the Secretary of State will certify results on Aug. 20.

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at

editor@nwasianweekly.com.