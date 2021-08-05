AAJA turns 40

To mark its 40th Anniversary, the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) is visiting several cities to collect oral histories from chapter founders.

Seattle Chapter pioneers Frank Abe, Lori Matsukawa, and Assunta Ng shared their memories with volunteers Corinne Chin, Jovelle Tamayo, and Celia Wu on Aug. 2.

The Seattle Chapter was founded in 1985—the third in the nation following Los Angeles and San Francisco. It began with a meeting at Dilettante chocolate. AAJA has 20 chapters, and more than 1,500 members.