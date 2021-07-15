SNL’s Bowen Yang becomes first Chinese American nominated for acting Emmy

Bowen Yang makes history as the first Chinese American man and first “Saturday Night Live” featured player to be nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

This year’s nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on July 13 during a live event streamed on the Television Academy’s website.

If he wins, Yang would become the third person of Asian descent to win an Emmy following Archie Panjabi’s win in 2010, and Riz Ahmed as the first Asian man to win in 2017.