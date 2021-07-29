Sheila Edwards Lange selected as chancellor of UW Tacoma

Sheila Edwards Lange, president of Seattle Central College, was named chancellor of the University of Washington (UW) Tacoma on July 13.

Her appointment, pending approval by the UW Board of Regents, is set to begin Sept. 16.

At Seattle Central, Edwards Lange led the college’s efforts to build partnerships with local industry, government, and organizations to address community needs and help to bridge the opportunity gaps in Seattle and Washington state.

She also spearheaded transformative projects such as the Black Male Initiative, which works to remove systemic barriers to academic success for Black male students.

Edwards Lange earned her doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies, as well as her master’s in public administration from the UW, and her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Irvine.