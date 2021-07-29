Heidi Wong takes the lead at ICHS Foundation

Community leader Heidi Wong has been serving as the executive director of International Community Health Services (ICHS) Foundation since March. The nonprofit raises funds to support the mission of ICHS.

Wong has over 15 years experience in fundraising, marketing, communications, and strategic planning.

She is also currently a candidate for the Masters of Nonprofit Leadership at Seattle University.

“I’m excited to connect with the families who’ve benefited from ICHS and learn how we can continue to improve and better serve them,” Wong said.