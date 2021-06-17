Washington state COVID news, updates, resources and services

How do we know the vaccines are safe?

Researchers collected safety and efficacy data as part of the Phase III clinical trials in the U.S. and other countries. A combined total of over 115,000 volunteers participated in the clinical trials for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.

Before the vaccines became available here in Washington, the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices conducted a review to ensure they could safely recommend the vaccines and for which populations. In addition, the western states Scientific Safety Review Workgroup gave input on vaccine safety and efficacy.

Both groups voted to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 12 years of age and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – Janssen COVID-19 vaccines for people 18 years and older.

Does the COVID-19 vaccine cause infertility?

This is a myth circulated online by non-scientific sources. There is no evidence that fertility problems are a side effect of any vaccine, including COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), anyone who may want to get pregnant in the future can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

I’ve had COVID-19. Can I get the vaccine?

Yes, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends anyone who previously had COVID-19 to get the vaccine.

Data shows it is uncommon to be re-infected with COVID-19 in the 90 days after you were infected, so you might have some protection (called natural immunity).

However, it’s unknown how long natural immunity might last.

People who currently have COVID-19 should wait to get vaccinated until they feel better and their isolation period is finished, if possible.

People who were recently exposed to COVID-19 should also wait to get the vaccine until after their quarantine period, if they can safely quarantine away from other people. If there is a high risk they could infect others, they may be vaccinated during their quarantine period to prevent spreading the disease.

I’ve completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. If I’m exposed to COVID-19, do I need to quarantine?

No, fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine or be tested if exposed to someone with COVID-19 as long as they show no signs of illness. However, you should still monitor yourself for any COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you are exposed.

If you do start having symptoms, you should isolate yourself and contact your health care provider. Tell them you’ve been vaccinated before seeking out testing or evaluation.