Puget Sound Energy invests $45K in Maneki

Puget Sound Energy has selected four small businesses, including Maneki Restaurant, in its Small Business Energy Makeover Contest to receive free energy efficiency audits and lower their energy usage.

The restaurant has twice experienced temporary closures: during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maneki’s upgrades include a new, more efficient hot water heater, energy-efficient kitchen appliances, LED lighting, and a web-enabled thermostat to monitor and control energy usage.