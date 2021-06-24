Doug Baldwin Jr. to speak at Bellevue College commencement

Former Seattle Seahawk Doug Baldwin Jr. will address graduates as the keynote speaker for Bellevue College’s virtual commencement ceremonies that will be streamed online on June 25.

Baldwin, whose grandmother is Filipino, graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s in Science, Technology and Society before signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Since retiring from the NFL in 2019, Baldwin has steered his focus toward building his company, Vault 89, a vehicle used to serve the community in innovative ways.