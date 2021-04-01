Virtual‌ ‌celebration‌ ‌of‌ ‌Tomio‌ ‌Moriguchi‌ ‌and‌ ‌family‌

Former chairman and CEO of Uwajimaya Tomio Moriguchi and his family were named as Seattle-King County First Citizen Award recipients.
Outside of Uwajimaya, Moriguchi, 84, is revered for his volunteerism, generosity, advocacy, and dedication, and he is quick to credit his family.
The March 25 event included video tributes from Yuka Shimizu, Tom Ikeda, Dr. Constance Rice, Norman B. Rice, and Denise Moriguchi, plus comments by former Seattle Mayor Charles (“Charley”) Royer, entertainment by Taiko drummers, and a sake toast.
