The Senate confirmed Katherine Tai to serve as U.S. trade representative on March 17, giving her a key role to smooth supply chains shaken by the pandemic, implement a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, and address a multitude of challenges with China.

Tai, 47, is the first Asian American and the first woman of color to take on this role.

The daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, Tai previously oversaw trade enforcement for China during the Obama administration.