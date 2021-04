Favorite Lunar New Year costume

Readers sent in photos of their Lunar New Year attire and you chose your favorites!

Congratulations to the following:

Northwest Asian Weekly award

First — Heidi Luu

Second — Ella H. Nguyen

Third — Kristen Xu

People’s Choice Award

First — Deng Xiao Feng family

Second — Helen F.

Third — Pia Suwannakatesakul

Family Award

Dr. Philip and Alice Louie

Yu-Eng Cheng and Jac Chen

Sisterhood Award

Sy Sisters

Honorable Mentions

Annalise Lam

Jasmine and Jayden Wong

Chau Phuong & Bich Nguyen

Nguyet Kinsey and granddaughters

Baby Hunter and Hayden Landau

Grandma Sy and grandchildren

Pia Suwannakatesakui and her twins

Ben & Amelia Hui

Ananaya Bezbanuah

Sharon Yoon

Amy Wu and group

Justin Lam

The Northwest Asian Weekly will email all winners with details on how to claim their prize. Some prizes are courtesy of MUFG Union Bank.