Chinese American Legacy Artwork Project

Seattle artist Stewart Wong has been selected to design the 1886 Anti-Chinese Riot public artwork that will permanently recognize the expulsion of Chinese from Seattle. Among Wong’s credits are collaborative installations of artwork in the Wing Luke Museum Community Hall with artist Ron Ho, and a New Mexico commission with artist Cheryll Leo-Gwin, commemorating the 1882 landmark Yee Shun case that allowed the right of Chinese to testify in U.S. courts.

The new public artwork will be located on the eastside of Alaskan Way South, between South Washington and South Main Streets. The location of the artwork is symbolic of the anti-Chinese riot since it is in the vicinity of the dock where the Chinese were brought for boarding on the steamship out of Seattle.

The project is being promoted by several community groups and administered by Wing Luke Museum.