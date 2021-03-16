Bruce Harrell wants to be mayor, again

Bruce Harrell officially announced his campaign for Seattle Mayor at a press conference on March 16.

“I am running because we need a Mayor to meet this moment of unprecedented challenge and opportunity, a Mayor with the lived experience to tackle big issues; a decisive leader fully committed to productive dialogue, planning and execution. We must rebuild the fundamental trust between city government and the people it serves. We need the highest standard of collaboration and vision. The stakes are too high.”

Surrounded by his family and supporters, the former city council member and only Seattle mayor of Asian descent, announced his campaign outside Garfield High School, where he graduated as valedictorian before attending the University of Washington (UW).

Harrell grew up in the Central District with his father, Clayton Harrell, Sr. who’s Black, and his Japanese American mother, the former Rose Tamaye Kobata.

First elected to the city council in 2007, re-elected in 2011 and 2015, Harrell was the first council president of Asian descent since Liem Tuan in the 1970s. He also served for four days as Seattle mayor after Ed Murray stepped down.

In 2018, the Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation honored Harrell as a Top Contributor to the Asian community for his three decades of community service.



