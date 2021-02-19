Washingtonian of the Year: Dr. Helen Chu

Frontline COVID-19 researcher Dr. Helen Chu has been selected Washingtonian of the Year in the 46th Annual Washington Leadership Awards—which recognizes those who exemplify outstanding leadership and service in our state.

Chu, director of Seattle Flu Study, is credited with first identifying the presence of coronavirus in Washington.

She’s an immunologist and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Washington.

Former Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib said, “This past year has been unlike any other, and these individuals and organizations are just as extraordinary. It is an honor to recognize them in this special way on behalf of all Washingtonians.”