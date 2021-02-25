Seattle-based education nonprofit Mission InspirEd is launching a free nationwide initiative challenging students ages 6-18 to showcase COVID’s impact through a wide variety of artistic expressions.

The competition, “Tales of Quarantine,” will span from Feb. 22 through March 21 and cover three categories, including media, visual, and writing.

Students are encouraged to submit an original piece of artwork that showcases their creativity and skills, and can win up to $1,000.

To submit your entry, go to missioninspired.org/toq.

Mission InspirEd is a high school student-run nonprofit whose mission is to combat education disparity. It organizes free classes, tutoring, seminars, and has impacted over 2,000 K-12 students.