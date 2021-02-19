Rick Beltran dies

Filipino community leader Rick Beltran died on Feb. 3, according to an obituary.

Beltran served as president of the Filipino Community of Seattle, regional chair of the National Federation of Filipino American Association, and adviser to scores of organizations in the Puget Sound area.

He was an important ally in such pioneering projects like Pista sa Nayon, Independence Day Festival at Seattle Center, which is now the yearly Pagdiriwang in June Philippine Independence week.

Rick is survived by eight sons and a daughter, 20 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.