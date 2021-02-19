PICTORIAL: Snowy Lunar New Year start February 19, 2021 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Red Gateway at Hing Hay Park covered with snow (Photo by George Liu) Seattle Chinese Chinatown Historical Gate (Photo by George Liu) Snow-topped pavilion at Hing Hay Park (Photo by George Liu) Enjoying a walk in the snow (Photo by George Liu) Workers shovel snow to open a road for pedestrians (Photo by George Liu) Bus stranded at the intersection of S. Jackson St. (Photo by George Liu) Snow covered newsstands in CID (Photo by Assunta Ng) Jessica Yao and Oliver Kombol create a snowman next to Seattle Chinese Chinatown Historical Gate (Photo by Assunta Ng) Snow in Kent (Photo by Kelly Liao) Snow covered steps outside a Kent home (Photo by Ruth Bayang) A tennis enthusiast creates a pattern of a tennis racket with tennis balls at his Bellevue home. (Photo by Jun Chen) Snow in Everett (Photo by Han Bui) Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Leave a Reply