Deadline for gold medal replicas for Chinese war vets

Chinese American WWII Veterans Recognition Project is accepting applications until Feb. 28 for Congressional Gold Medal replicas to give to veterans or next of kin at no-cost.

Applications received after Feb. 28 may still be reviewed for the purpose of having a veteran’s name listed on the website, but the veteran and/or family must make their own arrangements to purchase their Chinese American WWII (CAWW2) Congressional Gold Medal directly from the U.S. Mint.

For more information, contact Cathy Lee at info@cacaseattle.org.