CACA essay contest

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance is sponsoring a national essay contest.

Any student enrolled in high school (grades 9-12) is eligible to enter. It is free.

Participants are to compose an essay in English, not to exceed 500 words, on a subject regarding the Chinese in the United States. Each essay will be judged on originality, clarity of thought, and expression.

First prize is up to $1,000.

Register online at cacaseattle.org/youth-activities.html and submit all forms no later than March 1.