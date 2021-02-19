Bidens’ Lunar New Year greeting

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wished Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders a happy, healthy, and prosperous Lunar New Year. In a two-minute video, they said this is a time of renewal, “a chance to celebrate, remember the joys and sorrows of the path that brought us here, and imagine the possibilities of all that lies ahead of us. Like paper lanterns, we let our hope light the way forward.”

They also spoke of the “racism, harassment, hate crimes against Asian-American Pacific Islanders,” and called for unity in the country.