APCC New Year celebration

Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) held its 23rd Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration virtually from Feb. 8-13 on Facebook Live and YouTube.

Performances from 17 different countries—included Guam, Samoa, Japan, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Tonga, China, New Zealand, Indonesia, and the Philippines—were presented.

APCC represents 47 nations, and each year a different country is selected as the featured host country for this annual event. This year, the Marshall Islands was featured.