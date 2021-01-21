WA secretary of health visits ICHS

International Community Health Services (ICHS) welcomed Dr. Umair A. Shah, Washington state secretary of health, to the health center’s International District Clinic on Jan. 12.

The meeting opened opportunities for ICHS to raise issues as staff and providers look ahead to the next phases of Washington state’s vaccine rollout.

ICHS received the first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 23, vaccinating frontline health workers and residents in its senior congregate care facility, ICHS Legacy House.

Teresita Batayola, ICHS CEO, called the meeting “a productive step in coordinating public, private, and community efforts to make sure we inform and reach everyone.”