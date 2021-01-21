Seahawks employee Miyasato fired after child porn arrest

Seattle Seahawks security manager Aaron Miyasato was arrested on child pornography charges on Jan. 12.

The Seahawks released a statement saying that Miyasato was no longer employed with the team following the arrest.

“We are aware of the situation and in accordance with the NFL personal conduct policy, we have notified the league of his arrest. This individual is no longer employed by our organization.”

According to court documents, Miysato amassed a collection of 25,000 images of child sexual abuse and admitted to chatting online with a person he believed to be 13 years old and requesting “naughty” images of her.

Miyasato, 41, told the arresting officer that he has struggled with what he called “an addiction” for a very long time and maybe this was the push he needed to receive help.

Miyasato faced two first-degree charges, one concerning the distribution of images of child exploitation, and one concerning the possession of said images, according to court documents.

His bail was set at $50,000, and his arraignment was set for Jan. 21.