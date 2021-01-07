Nielsen-KTSF partnership

Nielsen and KTSF, an independent Asian television station licensed in the San Francisco Bay Area, announced on Jan. 4 an agreement under which Nielsen will provide a comprehensive suite of measurement services.

As the only station in the United States that broadcasts live nightly news in Cantonese and Mandarin, KTSF cited the value of using Nielsen’s Scarborough data to understand the media and consumer behaviors of Asian viewers, as well as the ability to analyze ratings data in a fragmenting media ecosystem as critical considerations in selecting Nielsen.

KTSF General Manager Jack Schwartz, said, “We are committed to continuing to provide programming and advertising that is most relevant to our audiences and advertisers. Nielsen’s sophisticated data and insights, and Asian household measurement, will help us accelerate this imperative.”