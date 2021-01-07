Most Influential People in Seattle 2020

Hoan Do, Raj Singh, and Krishna Thiagarajan were among the APIs named in Seattle Magazine’s 25 Most Influential People in Seattle in 2020.

Do was one of 30 people across the country chosen to appear on Lay’s potato chips bags. He is a motivational speaker and corporate trainer.

Singh is the co-founder of All in Seattle (now known as All in Washington), and he led efforts to raise $57 million that went directly to nonprofit organizations on the front lines of the pandemic.

Thiagarajan is the president and CEO of the Seattle Symphony. He helped roll out an extensive weekly streaming concert series and launched the Seattle Symphony Future Fund to keep the symphony solvent during the pandemic.