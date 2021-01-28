ICHS expands ID COVID-19 testing site hours

International Community Health Services (ICHS) is expanding its COVID-19 testing site hours in the International District to Monday, and Wednesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. starting Jan. 28 for the foreseeable future.

The address is 720 8th Avenue South, in front of the ID Medical and Dental Clinic.

Free testing is available and open to everyone. Register online at ichs.com/free-covid-19-testing.

In addition, ICHS will be doing scheduled COVID vaccinations at Bush Asia Center for the foreseeable future when it receives shipments to minimize crowding in the clinic and avoid requiring patients waiting outdoors.