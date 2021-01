Hello Em Viet Coffee & Roastery held a grand opening on Jan. 24. Located on 1127 Weller Street inside the Friends of Little Saigon building, it is owned by Nghia Bui and Yenvy Pham, who also co-owns Pho Bac Sup Shop.

The cafe specializes in Vietnamese roasts and snacks, and will emphasize to-go offerings until pandemic restrictions are lifted.