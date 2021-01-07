Gold medal replicas for Chinese war vets

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance-Seattle and community volunteers are planning a regional ceremony in the spring to present Chinese American World War II (CAWW2) Congressional Gold Medal replicas to each registered veteran or next of kin at no-cost. The Virtual Chinese American World War II Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony was held last month. For more information, please contact info@cacaseattle.org.

The CAWW2 Project is continuing to accept registrations to capture, preserve, and aggregate the names of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces—Army, Army Air Forces, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marine—and creating the only database of its kind of the achievements and contributions of Chinese Americans during WWII.